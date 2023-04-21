UK Deputy PM, Dominic Raab, resigns over bullying allegations

Uk Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab has resigned amid allegations that he bullied staff members while working as a cabinet minister across different United Kingdom government departments.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been handed the independent report into allegations made by several civil servants on Thursday and a decision on Raab, who is also the UK Justice Secretary, was anticipated ever since.

In his resignation letter posted on Twitter, Raab, 49, revealed the report into his conduct had upheld two claims against him.

“Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me,” he said.

However, he did call them…