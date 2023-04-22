1 dead, several injured as tanker explodes in USA

A truck driver died on the spot, and others were injured after a car’s tyre blew out and hit a fuel tanker, causing it to roll over and catch fire on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton, Connecticut, USA.

A big explosion shut down a section of Interstate 95 on Friday when a petroleum tanker collapsed on a key bridge in Connecticut, sending a column of smoke and flames into the air and killing one person, according to state officials.

According to local officials, a blown-out tire on a passenger vehicle set off a chain reaction that resulted in the explosion, which also injured at least two other people on the bridge, melted part of the bridge’s outer guard rail and spewed a large amount of…