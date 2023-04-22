Accept 2023 election results in good faith, Sultan tells Obi, others

Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged Peter Obi and other politicians seeking redress in court to accept the outcomes of the 2023 elections in good faith.

Recall Obi had challenged INEC’s declaration of Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Sultan, however, in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians on Friday in Sokoto, said “people should go ahead with their routine activities peacefully”.

“Politicians seeking redress in courts should take the outcomes in good faith and support whoever emerges for the sustenance of peace, unity and…