‘Access to forex, electricity major challenges confronting cable

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables and Wires Limited, Bukola Adubi, has identified access to foreign exchange, electricity, and unfriendly policies on the importation of raw materials as major challenges confronting cable manufacturing in Nigeria.

Adubi, who doubles as the President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), made this known during a live programme on Arise TV, recently.

With the national grid collapsing about 98 times since 2015, the cost of alternative power sources for sustaining local manufacturing of cable bears heavily on indigenous companies. These challenges are further exacerbated by the Federal Government policies on the importation…