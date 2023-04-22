Anambra: Town unions leader alerts CBN of fake N200 circulation, cautions Okada riders against crime

The President-General of Umueri community in Anambra State, Chief John Metchie, has alerted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and security agencies of the circulation of fake N200 notes in the area, especially Otuocha Market.

Chief Metchie who is also the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), also warned commercial motorcycle operators not to collude with criminals to perpetrate crime, saying local vigilante are working with Police and other security agents to keep the communities safe.

In a statement over the weekend, Metchie who is the Deputy Commandant General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Service, said…