Building collapses in Sango Police barracks, Ibadan

A building reportedly collapsed inside Sango police Barracks in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday evening.

According to a video circulating on Twitter and posted by @iamKettylicious, the fallen structure was in front of a three-story residential building. In the tweet, Aurika stated that “This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan Oyo state.”

As of when this report was filed, no casualties were recorded, a car was seen at the incident been damaged due to the collapse.

