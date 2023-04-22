Building collapses in Sango Police barracks, Ibadan

A building reportedly collapsed inside Sango police Barracks in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday evening.
According to a video circulating on Twitter and posted by @iamKettylicious, the fallen structure was in front of a three-story residential building. In the tweet, Aurika stated that “This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan Oyo state.”
@PoliceNG @instablog9ja @BenHundeyin
This block just collapsed at Sango police Barracks, Ibadan Oyo state pic.twitter.com/XgPtGlg63F
— Urie Kethia Aurika (@iamKettylicious) April 22, 2023
As of when this report was filed, no casualties were recorded, a car was seen at the incident been damaged due to the collapse.
Source: Nigerian Tribune