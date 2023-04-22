FG’s failure to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Sudan unacceptable — Arewa youths

Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has asserted that the excuses given by the federal government over its failure to evacuate Nigerians trapped in war-torn are unacceptable.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National President of the forum, Yerima Shettima and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

“As concerned Nigerians who are very uncomfortable with the fate of Nigerians trapped in Sudan due to ongoing war and killings, we feel duty bound to unequivocally state our final stand on this bloodshed and arson.

“It is totally unacceptable that while several countries were evacuating their citizens from Sudan, ours is the only African nation giving…