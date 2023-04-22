How late Sound Sultan fed, clothed me — Singer Spyro reveals

Nigerian music star, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David popularly known as Spyro, has revealed how late veteran singer, Sound Sultan, fed, clothed him.

Spyro made this known via his Instagram account on Friday, where he recounted how he accepted him when he had nothing.

The singer, who recently bought a house for himself, expressed his sadness that Sound Sultan was not alive to witness his success adding that he will forever be grateful to him for his mentorship.

Sharing a picture of the late singer, he wrote, “I miss you mentor…I cannot count my blessings without you.

“Today thoughts of how you fed me, clothed and accepted me when nobody did, came rushing back.

“I remember a night we were to…