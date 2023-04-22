I want to sleep better

I usually envy my friends who are able to sleep very well. Unlike them, I hardly sleep up to 4 hours a day. Kindly let me know how I can improve my sleep. I am a 50- year old restaurant owner.

Margie (by SMS)

Sleep is vital for our overall health, and adults should be sleeping at least 7 hours per night. Long-term lack of sleep (insomnia) is associated with numerous serious health conditions, such as psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, substance misuse, and dementia among others. To sleep well, it is important to follow some life habits such as: creating a bedtime routine, such as winding down by reading a book or taking a shower, going to sleep and waking up…