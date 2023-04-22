My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — Late Alaafin’s first son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was a fierce boxer during his lifetime.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Tribune.

His words; “He (late Alaafin) was a professional boxer and he never lost any bout. They called him ‘Slumber Boy’. I asked him what that meant and he said, ‘I put them to sleep’. He loved boxing.

“I think the reason he developed interest in boxing was what he passed through and that was the only way he could vent his anger.

“And he really pummeled his opponents. You know, as a young lad, he faced so many vicissitudes of life. He struggled through life.”

The…