Stop projecting Bauchi in bad light, Gov Bala tells Islamic preachers

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has lamented that recent sermons by some Islamic preachers have become issues of national discourse which have projected the State negatively.

He, therefore, promised that Government is doing everything possible to address the issue administratively and in accordance with the relevant laws of the land by giving all indicted parties fair hearing.

Bala Mohammed, therefore, warned Islamic Clergymen who are prone to making inciteful remarks using their pulpits to desist from testing the will of Government, stressing that even he, as the Governor, is not above Government and its laws.

The Governor sounded the warning on Saturday, when, the Emir of Bauchi,…