AAF empowers, donates to families

In a bid to touch lives, a non-governmental organisation, the Ademola Adenekan foundation have donated food items, business support empowerment and health care interventions to residents in Ogun.

Founder of the NGO, Businessman and philanthropist Ademola AbdulGaniu Adenekan said that the foundations mission is to impact peoples lives most especially “the orphans, widows/widowers, single mothers and fathers.”

The business mogul said, “In a nutshell, to help people in need regardless of age,religion or tribe. Weve been handling a lot of project since we started our campaign in 2019 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We did embark on reaching out to people with funds to support themselves…