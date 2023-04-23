APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has been dissolved.

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the APC PCC, Simon Lalong and Secretary of the team, Honourable James Faleke disclosed this in a joint statement at the weekend.

Checks revealed that the PCC which operated from a separate secretariat from the party national secretariat was created to drive the campaign of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

In the joint statement, the PCC

on behalf of its chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari; the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and other leaders, thanked all council members, leaders and supporters for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the…