GOL will inspire bigger projects for me —Tobi Bakre

Despite criticisms trailing Gang of Lagos movie, some of its cast and crew are unfazed by flaks coming their ways. They are rather upbeat about the project and grateful to be part of it. Tobi Bakre who played the lead role says the movie will open new vistas of opportunities for him as an actor. The University of Lagos graduate spoke with SEGUN ADEBAYO about his role and what more to expect from him.

You have featured in a couple of movies, what makes Gangs of Lagos different from other projects you have done?

Gang of Lagos (GOL) is a project of many firsts for me. It’s my first time playing a lead character, my first time really letting myself go to embody a character, my first time…