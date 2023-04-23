Gunmen kill middle-aged man in Plateau

A middle-aged man, Dachung Luka Dung, has been killed in the Rawuru community of Barakin Ladi’s local government area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. when a group of four gunmen willed the young man and inflicted several matchet cuts on him before they finally shot him dead.

It was gathered that his remains were later discovered by some passersby who saw him in a pool of his blood and raised an alarm, which attracted other people within the vicinity to the scene of the incident.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the incident caused pandemonium and tension in the community as…