Lesser Hajj: NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widower, divorcee with 14.4kg cocaine at Lagos airport

A widower, Ariyibi Ahmed Olaseinde and a divorcee, Akanbi Silifat Tunrayo who were going for lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Lagos International Airport for attempting to export 14.4 kilograms of cocaine concealed in lace and ankara fabrics.

Ariyibi was intercepted on 20th April at the screening point of the airport Terminal 2 during outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers travelling from Lagos via Doha to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

An NDLEA statement on Sunday said, when his carry-on bag was checked, four sets of white lace material with linings of substance that tested positive to Cocaine weighing…