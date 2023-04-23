Live right, fear God, Pastor Adegboye tells Christian, Nigerians

The founder and Senior Pastor of the Word Alive Ministries International, Pastor Alex Adegboye, has charged Christians and Nigerians to shun impunity and unrighteousness, noting that it is high time all and sundry lived right and imbibed the fear of God.

The cleric lamented that breaking law with impunity has become the order of the day in the country and that such an act has given Nigeria a setback.

Adegboye said this at the press conference on the 30th anniversary of the church held at the church premises, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State, last Tuesday.

According to him: “What makes people do right is essentially the law of God and when God has given a law and you flout it, you pay for it….