Niger CJ pardons 28 Inmates

No fewer than 28 inmates have breathed the air of freedom through the generosity of the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Abdulmalik during her working visit to three Correctional facilities in Minna the state capital and Suleja local government area of the state.

The Chief Judge who embarked on the exercise commenced her working visit to Suleja Federal Correctional Custodial Center on Thursday,the 13th Of April 2023, she also released nine inmates who have served part of their Jail terms.

Justice Abdulmalik had during her visit to the Suleja federal Correctional Custodial center created a stir when she ordered for the immediate arrest of a Police prosecutor Inspector Mohammed…