Ogun must harness opportunities in community based tourism for economic growth – ITPN

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), has urged the Ogun State Government to harness opportunities in diverse community based tourism, sports and cultural through public -private partnership for economic development.

Stating this over the weekend was the Vice President of the SouthWest zone of ITPN, Ayo Olumoko, during a retreat organised for stakeholders in the tourism business and new members of the Institute, held in Abeokuta.

Olumoko equally charged government to implement the tourism master plan developed by the Institute as a way of revolutionising and repositioning of the sector.

He hinted that the tourism and hospitality sector had in no small means contributed…