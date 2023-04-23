Peacemaker stabbed to death while trying to settle quarrel in Kogi

A vulcanizer, identified as Sunday Orishagbemi, has been stabbed to death while trying to settle a quarrel between two men in Zango Daji Quarters in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The 39-year-old man was killed on Friday, April 21, in Okada Park at Zango Daji.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a friend of the deceased went to urinate near a building owned by one of the residents in the quarters. The owner of the building reportedly resisted the action, leading to a quarrel between them.

Sunday Orishagbemi, concerned about the development, tried to settle the quarrel between his friend and the man. Unfortunately, the son of the building owner brought out a…