Peacemaker stabbed to death while trying to settle quarrel in Kogi

A vulcanizer, identified as Sunday Orishagbemi, has been stabbed to death while trying to settle a quarrel between two men in Zango Daji Quarters in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.
The 39-year-old man was killed on Friday, April 21, in Okada Park at Zango Daji.
According to reports, the incident occurred when a friend of the deceased went to urinate near a building owned by one of the residents in the quarters. The owner of the building reportedly resisted the action, leading to a quarrel between them.
Sunday Orishagbemi, concerned about the development, tried to settle the quarrel between his friend and the man. Unfortunately, the son of the building owner brought out a…
Source: Nigerian Tribune