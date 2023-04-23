Publish report on N52bn special works programme for 774 LGAs, Atiku’s aide tasks Senate

Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the National Assembly to publish report of its investigation on the N52bn Special Works Programme implemented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

Shaibu said this in a statement while reacting to Keyamo’s acquisition of a house in the United States at the cost of over $300,000.

Recall that in 2021, the Federal Government had in a bid to ameliorate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, approved the sum of N52bn for the hiring of 774,000 Nigerians across all the local government areas in the country…