Air Peace pledges to evacuate stranded Nigerians for free

Respite may be coming the way of the over 4,000 Nigerians presently trapped in war-torn Sudan as the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has expressed the willingness to evacuate the stranded Nigerians from the North-East African country free of charge.

Onyema who said the Nigerian students and others urgently needed help said if the Nigerians could be moved to a neigbouring country the airline would fly there and evacuate them since Sudan’s airspace is closed from civil aviation flights.

Onyema said he is compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country, adding that it would be his own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in…