Fidelity Bank, GTB MDs make top 10 2023 definitive list of women CEOs

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc and Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Bank, have made the top 10 list of women definitive CEOs.

Both companies are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The third annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) was revealed on April 19.

The list is unique in that it is based on data-driven research.

Sponsored by Standard Bank Group, it represents one of the first analyses of the performance of publicly listed companies in Africa conducted through a gender lens.

This year’s list of 93 women represents 17 countries who have qualified based on either large-scale revenue…