Fraud: Lagos govt raises alarm over impostor collecting levy for JSS3 exam

The Lagos State Examinations Board, on Monday, raised the alarm cautioning schools, students and their parents not to fall prey to an impostor, who allegedly acting on behalf of the board to collect N5,000 fee for practicals from each of the candidates, who want to sit for this year’s basic education certificate examination (BECE).

BECE is being organised by the Lagos State government as a terminal examination for all the JSS 3 students in both public and the approved private schools in the state.

The board which conducts the exam on behalf of the state government, says it did not appoint any agent to collect any money on its behalf for the exam and therefore the person who is…