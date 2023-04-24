‘Lack of democratic principles as cause of unethical electoral practices’

The Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Nationalities Community Development Association (CONAECDA) has identified a lack of clear democratic principles among the political class as the cause of unethical electoral practices.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its post-election evaluation and agenda-setting summit, signed by its President Benjamin Dadu, Secretary-General Suleiman Sukukum, and Professor Aboi Madaki, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Jos, Plateau State.

The summit called on the incoming states and federal governments to run inclusive governments that consider state and national character, rights, gender, religious diversity, and competence in…