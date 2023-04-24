LASTMA rescues accident victims, recovers 100 used baby diapers

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday said its officials rescued three severely injured accident victims (2 males & a female) at Moshalashi Roundabout, inward Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

This is even as the Authority said one of the rescued passengers was found with over 100 baby Diapers and a large sum of money and has been handed over to the Police for further interrogation.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigation carried out by the Authority has revealed that over-speeding was the cause of the accident.

According to the LASTMA statement, “Operatives of…