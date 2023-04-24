Man stabs neighbour to death over parking space in Lagos estate 

The Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command, have commenced investigations into the death of a 33-year-old man, identified as Pablo, who was allegedly stabbed to death by one of his neighbours in the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos State.

Pablo was reportedly killed during an argument over parking space along Gbadamosi street, Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah.

The deceased man and his alleged killer, a 41-year-old Tolulope Olowu were, until the incident, neighbours and residents of the estate.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, who confirmed the incident, stated that the suspect had been arrested.

“On 23/04/23 at about 02: hrs a resident of First Unity Estate, Badore, Ajah…