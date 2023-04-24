NEMA: 168 persons escape death in Sango police barracks, Ibadan building collapse

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that no fewer than 168 residents and passersby escaped death as a building collapsed inside Sango Police barracks, Ibadan, on Saturday.

This was disclosed by the Zonal Coordinator, South West of NEMA, Saheed Akinyode during an on-the-spot assessment on Sunday.

According to him, two cars, 3 motorcycles and five generators were damaged under the rubbles, adding that the affected two-storey building, marked Block Eleven and NPF/OYS/193 was over 100 years.

Akinyode assured that NEMA would conduct integrity tests on all the buildings in the barracks to ascertain their level of depreciation and whether they are still habitable or…