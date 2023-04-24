New ARCON law, monstrous, draconian —Legal practitioner

A legal luminary and Principal Counsel & Solicitor, Jiti Ogunye Chambers, Barrister Jiti Ogunye, has described the new Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) Act 2022, abolishing the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), as monstrous and draconian, noting such law will not serve the interest of the practice and .practitioners it is meant to protect.

Ogunye, who gave this verdict at the Inauguration of Nigerian Advertising Development Team, and the Kick off of The Nigerian Chapter of GARM ( Global Alliance for Responsible Media), tagged ADVAN IGNITES, argued that some of the clauses in the law are simply unenforceable in the modern -day advertising.

One of the…