The entrepreneurial journey (1) – Tribune Online

The journey of an entrepreneur does not begin with many, neither does it begin with money; it begins with a meaning! Entrepreneurship is the practice of problem solving, innovation, value-creation, opportunity finding and technology application (PIVOT), for the purpose of impact and profit.

Over time, scholars have defined the term entrepreneurship in different ways as follows:

1725: Richard Cantillon – An entrepreneur is a person who pays a certain price for a product to resell it at an uncertain price thereby making decisions about obtaining and using the resources and consequently admitting the risk of enterprise.

1803: Jean-Baptiste Say – An entrepreneur is an economic agent who…