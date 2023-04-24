The founder, One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji has said Nigeria’s President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu has a “stepping stone for divine government in Nigeria”.

He said this on Sunday during a world press conference to mark the Unity and Light Anniversary of his existence as the Living Perfect Master.

Guru described Tinubu as an “experienced leader” who can “lay down a strong foundation to take care of the country’s meagre resources to produce more and meet up globally”.

While commenting on the Labour Party candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, Guru noted that voting for the former is just like “enacting Biafra game”.

“I am not against them but Atiku is not as…