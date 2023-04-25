2023 population, housing census would be most credible — NPC Commissioner

The Federal Commissioner National Population Commission in Kogi State, Prof. Jimoh Habibat Isah, has assured that the 2023 National Population and Housing Census would be credible, devoid of previous misgivings.

In a Press Conference on Tuesday with the Theme: 2023 Census – The Journey so far, the Federal Commissioner expressed optimism that the Commission is resolved to make the 2023 Census the most credible ever conducted in the Country.

The Commissioner disclosed that having observed the pitfalls of past censuses, the Commission has resolved that burning issues about religion, ethnicity, and Language that have the potential to create division will not form part of questions that would…