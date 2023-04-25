COVID-19 increases zero dose, under-immunization to 33 million in 2021 — WHO 

The World Health Organization(WHO), has shown that in the Africa Region, the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on routine immunization services has increased the number of zero-dose and under-immunized children, rising by 16% between 2019 and 2021 and pushing the cumulative total from 2019 to 2021 to around 33 million, which represents nearly half the global estimate.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti in her African Vaccination Week celebration 2023 message on Tuesday, also disclosed that an estimated 33 million children will need to be vaccinated in Africa between 2023 and 2025 to put the continent back on track to achieve the 2030 global immunization…