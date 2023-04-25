Evacuate Nigerian students trapped in Sudan immediately

Concerned about the situation in Sudan, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Diaspora has asked the Nigerian government to immediately evacuate all Nigerian students in Sudan.

President of the National Association of Nigerian Students in Diaspora, Abdulrazak Abubakar, in a statement, said it feared for the lives of students in Sudan going by the stance of the federal government that it waited for a ceasefire before commencing evacuation.

Pending the commencement of evacuation, Abdulrazak admonished all students to stay indoors.

He, however, assured that the NANS Diaspora was in constant touch with the relevant quarters to hasten the evacuation process.

The statement read:…