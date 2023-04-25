FG publishes emergency numbers for evacuation of stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government through the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have published emergency numbers for stranded Nigerians stating that “concerted efforts are being made” to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan.

In a joint statement by the two Ministers, Geoffrey Onyema and Sadiya Umar Farouq, they empathized with the citizens of the country, members of the Nigerian community, including the Nigerian students, caught up in the ongoing crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces(RSF).

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, MFA made…