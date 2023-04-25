How Nigeria can earn N1trn annually from mushroom cultivation —Don

A mushroom plant scientist, Professor Sami Ayodele, has urged the Federal Government to create an opportunity for farmers to embrace mushroom cultivation to serve as alternative means of farming and income generation for the country.

Ayodele made the call in Abuja recently while delivering the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 22nd inaugural lecture with the topic: “Mushrooms: Friends or Foes.”

He said it was imperative for the government to sensitise citizens on the benefits of mushroom cultivation for wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

“It is imperative for the government to commence elaborate sensitisation of citizens about mushroom cultivation for wealth creation…