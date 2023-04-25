Ohanaeze condemns omission of Igbo in Tinubu’s transition

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide accused the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of displaying animosity and hatred towards the Igbo people despite their support for his election.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, signed the statement.

The statement referenced the recent composition of the Transition Committee by Tinubu, which did not include any Igbo person.

Ohanaeze condemned the exclusion of the Igbo people and expressed disappointment that Tinubu had disregarded the sacrifices made by prominent Igbo individuals to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 25% of votes in the Igbo-speaking provinces.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo…