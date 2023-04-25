PHOTOS: Borno Hisbah officials shave off youths’ hair, say it’s against state’s morals

Borno State Hisbah Command officials shaved the hairs of some young men for violating the state’s morals.

The security outfit on its Facebook page on Monday, said the haircuts were done during the Eid celebration.

According to the state deputy commandant, Mallam Abdurrahaman Musa, the Islamic police decided to shave their hair because the hairstyle was against the good morals and culture of the people of Borno State.

The statement read, “ #Hisbah army in #Borno state has conducted sa’ido and care of the youths #men and #women during Eid celebration.

“The army is determined to see how the youth are bringing out new inappropriate behaviors during the prayer ceremony.

“In view of the…