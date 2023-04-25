Plateau gov-elect’s plan on solid minerals sector

IN continuation of his engagement with key stakeholders, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State governor-elect, undertook another visit on April 6, 2023. These are aimed at laying the foundation for the smooth take-off of his administration and providing a realistic template for the seamless conduct of government business towards the realisationof his manifesto without delay. He was at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel headquarters in Abuja where he had a very fruitful interface with the minister, Olamilekan Adegbite. Certainly, he has shown that he is not an armchair governor-in-waiting. He has portrayed himself as a highly motivated leader who has already began pursuing the…