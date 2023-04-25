Role of Urban and Regional Planning in ensuring zero malaria

MALARIA is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes of the Anopheles species, which feed on humans. It is a life-threatening disease primarily found in tropical countries like Nigeria. The good news is that malaria is both preventable and curable. However, a lack of prompt diagnosis and effective treatment, makes a seemingly uncomplicated case fatal. A child under five dies of malaria nearly every minute. 247 million malaria cases were recorded globally in 2021 leading to a total of 619,000 deaths, wherein 77 percent of these deaths were children under five years of age (UNICEF, 2021).

Malaria is affected greatly by environmental or climatic factors such as temperature, rainfall, relative…