Singer R Kelly to spend 30 years in North Carolina prison

R. Kelly, a well-known American musician, has been transferred to a prison in North Carolina, where he will complete his 30 years of jail time.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known as Kelly, was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina, on Wednesday of last week.

The Chicago native was sentenced in February to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction federal child pornography and child enticement charges, on top of the 30 years he’s already serving for a separate conviction out of New York.

In September 2022, a federal jury in Chicago found…