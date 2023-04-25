Subsidy removal and $800 million World Bank loan for palliatives

LAST week, in yet another indication that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is deaf to the ceaseless alarms by Nigerians on debt peonage, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed that, ahead of the planned removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in June this year, the country had secured a World Bank facility worth $800 million and meant “for the scale up of the National Social Investment Programme.” Briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, Ahmed said the sum was the first tranche of palliatives to be disbursed through cash transfers to about 50 million vulnerable Nigerians….