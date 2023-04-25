Trending video of officers in minibus old skit, not real — NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has reiterated that a trending video of some persons wearing red jackets similar to the ones used by officers and men of the Agency for operational purposes, in a minibus, is an old skit, which the Agency had disclaimed a year ago.

The Agency, in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, had in a statement released on Saturday 21st May 2022 stated that it had established, following a series of public enquiries, that the video with screenshot pictures attached to the statement is a skit produced by one Mathew C. Eze who lives in the Lekki area of Lagos.

A year after, the video has returned to the…