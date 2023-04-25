US Govt selects Nigerian Lawyer for 2023 Mandela Washington

A Nigerian human rights lawyer and former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Young Young Lawyers’ Forum, Ikeja Branch, Yusuf Nurudeen, is among 56 outstanding Nigerians selected by the United States Government to participate in the 2023 cohort of its flagship exchange programme, Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Nurudeen was awarded the fellowship in recognition of the positive impacts of his non-profit organization, Foundation for Public Interest Law and Development, in providing free legal services for and securing the release of several awaiting trial inmates.

Recently, the Foundation secured the release of a 44-year-old man, Muideen Bilau, who was held at the Kirikiri…