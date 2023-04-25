Why NDE should be more relevant in FG’s fight against unemployment

Recently at the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) lunch time seminar, the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, made a thought-provoking presentation on NDE’s road map in combating unemployment and promoting skill acquisition in Nigeria. CHRISTIAN APPOLOS brings details.

The NDE was established in 1986 to combat the swelling challenge of unemployment in Nigeria. Fast forward to 2023, the volume of the challenge for which the unemployment-combating agency was established has become a nightmare with alarming consequences that are prevalent in every nook and cranny of the country. And the question most people ask is, why is the NDE…