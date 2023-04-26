Armed robbers attack Calabar community housing Nigerian Army headquartres

Armed robbers have reportedly besieged Akim area of Calabar where the Nigerian Army 13 brigade headquartres is based.

Eyewitnesses explain the attack took place around 10:25 pm on Tuesday without a possible intervention by the Police and Military.

According to residents, it all started at Akim Street close to Etagbor, when a Volvo vehicle carrying 4 armed men arrived on the street, 3 men came out, 2 were armed with guns and 1 with a matchet while the other was warming the vehicle for quick take off.

Some of the victims involved were roadside restaurants, passersby and shop owners preparing to close for the day.

One of the ladies selling food at the roadside was reported to have been beaten…