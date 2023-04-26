Bayelsa community elects ex-maritime chairman as paramount ruler

The immediate past Chairman of the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Nigerian Maritime Workers’ Union, Lloyd Sese, has been elected as the paramount ruler of Kalawei-ama Community in Koluama Clan, Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa.

Chief Sese emerged through an election conducted by members of the community on Wednesday, 19th of April, 2023, at the late Paramount Ruler’s palace.

In a statement signed by Chief Mientei Sam, Chairman of Kalawei-ama Council of Chiefs and Chief Dietei Mienye, Secretary of Kalawei-ama Council of Chiefs, Chief Sese was elected because the community has been without a substantive paramount ruler since the death of the paramount ruler, Vincent Sapere, two years ago.

Parts…