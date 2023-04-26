Bulls persists at NGX as equities investors earn N267.4bn

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, equities trading extended its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session to maintain the positive momentum as the benchmark index closed 0.95 per cent stronger at 52,097.62 basis points.

Specifically, gains in Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria Communications and Zenith Bank kept the market in the green, having appreciated in share value by 4.34 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 2.27 per cent, respectively.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns printed -3.9 per cent and +1.7 per cent, respectively.

Investor, therefore, earned N267.42 billion cumulatively as the market capitalisation gained settled at N28.37 trillion at the…