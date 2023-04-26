Dismiss INEC’s preliminary objection, Atiku, Obi urge Tribunal 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has maintained his stand that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not qualified to have contested the 2023 election.

Atiku’s reply is to INEC which had urged the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in its preliminary objection to dismiss his petition for lacking in merit.

Atiku, through his team of Lawyers had, in his petition stated that INEC under the guise of “technical glitches’ allegedly rigged the 2023 presidential election in favour of Bola Tinubu by refusing to immediately transmit results…