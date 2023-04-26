Looting in the name of life pension for governors: Delta State as a case study (2)

Continued from last week

124(5)—–Provisions may be made by a law of a House of Assembly for the grant of a pension or gratuity to or in respect of a person who had held office as Governor or Deputy Governor and was not removed from office as a result of impeachment; and any pension granted by virtue of any provision made in pursuance of this subsection shall be a charge upon the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission Act, Cap N72, LFN, 2004 with a Long Title providing that it is “An Act to establish the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to, among other things, advise the Federal and State Government on national…